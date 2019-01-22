Friday
Arts and Crafts Festival — Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle. Over 40 artisans with hand crafted items and live music. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Feb. 1-3. Free. 668-9710.
The Whole Bead Show — Viscount Suites Hotel, 4855 E. Broadway. Artisans, importers and merchants bring beads and gemstones from all over the globe. 4-8 p.m. Feb. 1; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 2. Free. 1-530-265-2725.
Saturday
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of readings-sea shells, rocks, crystal ball, egyptian sand, sparkle, abstract art and tea readings. Tax deductible $20 per 15 minute reading. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 2. Free. 461-2910.