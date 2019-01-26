Notable landscaping

Two Tucson companies won a total of eight awards presented last fall by the Arizona Landscape Contractors Association.

Horticulture Unlimited took two other residential landscape citations besides the award of distinction for residential redesign under $50,000 for the Galloway project.

Horticulture Unlimited’s second award of distinction was for residential maintenance.

The company won a judges award for a single-family residential installation in the $25,001-$40,000 range.

That landscape update included removing a waterfall to install a bubbling-water pot and taking down a palm tree that was growing into a pool filter.

The company added natural rock, tiled the barbecue area, added artificial turf and converted lights to low wattage.

The Groundskeeper earned five nods for Tucson projects: two awards of excellence for commercial maintenance, two awards of distinction for commercial maintenance and one judges award for a commercial installation.

The professional organization presented excellence, distinction and judges awards in 40 different categories to 78 projects.