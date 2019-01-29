Sunday
First Sunday Antique and Collectible Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Thousands of vintage antiques and collectibles offered by over 150 vendors. Food and beverages including a wine tasting are available. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 3. Free. 312-5771.
Arts and Crafts Festival — Oracle Plaza, 6346 N. Oracle. Over 40 artisans with hand crafted items and live music. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Feb. 1-3. Free. 668-9710.
The Whole Bead Show — Viscount Suites Hotel, 4855 E. Broadway. Artisans, importers and merchants bring beads and gemstones from all over the globe. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 3-5. Free. 1-530-265-2725.