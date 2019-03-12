All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Splendor in the Desert Quilt Show — Las Campanas Recreation Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive, Green Valley. Nearly 100 quilts made by local quilters, including modern, traditional and art quilts. Mini raffle of quilt related items, boutique, and vendors are part of the fun. Food available. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 17. $8. 647-2012.
Diversity in Quilts: A Patchwork of History — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. View all levels of hand applique', hand quilting, hand embroidery and binding finishes in this display of custom crafted quilts. 1-5 p.m. March 17; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 18-21; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 22; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 23. 594-5275.
Monday
Master Gardeners: Warn Season Vegetable Gardening — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by a Master Gardener from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. Adults. 1-2:30 p.m. March 18. 594-5200.
Tuesday
Tucson Organic Gardeners Monthly Meeting — St. Mark's Church, 3809 E. Second St. “Desert Harvesting and Seed Sprouting” by Wanda Poindexter. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 19. 749-9429.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 20-23. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima Co. Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Master Gardeners are having free guided tours at the garden. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. March 20 and 23. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. March 21. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. March 22. 743-5273.
Saturday
Desert Native Bee Workshop — Native Seeds/SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Learn about creating an environment that fosters successful native bee populations in gardens, orchards and natural spaces. 8-9:30 a.m. March 23. $25. 622-0830.
Traditional Technologies — Mission Garden. Preservation Archaeologist Allen Denoyer from Archaeology Southwest gives a hands-on opportunity to learn about prehistoric technologies. Come and experiment with making or using the kinds of tools archaeologists find in Tucson-area excavations, including projectile points, ground stone, atlatls and more. Donations accepted. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23. 955-5200.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Join Pima County Master Gardeners for a talk on gardening as we age. 10-11:30 a.m. March 23. 594-5420.