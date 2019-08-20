All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Tucson Art Quilters: Quilts on Display — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Theme - A Novel Idea. Each artist created a 16 inch by 22 inch small quilt about a favorite book. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 791-4010.
Monday
Seed to Read — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Series will promote a love of healthy food, gardening and reading through story time, gardening projects, arts and crafts and healthy snacks. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 26. 621-0921.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 28-31. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guided tours. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 28 and 31. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 29. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 30. 743-5273.
Saturday
18th Annual Bisbee Garden Tour hosted by the Bisbee Bloomers — Vista Park, 1 Vista Park, Bisbee. The self-guided tour will highlight both new and older gardens in a variety of styles that demonstrate the unique micro climates that exist in the mile-high city. Gardens will be staffed with docents who will be ready to answer questions. Garden locations include Warren, San Jose and Naco areas. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 31. $15. 432-4232.
A Taste of Mission Garden: Monsoon Harvest Dinner — Ramada Inn, 777 W. Cushing St. Join local chef, Wendy Garcia with foods prepared from Mission Garden’s Sonoran Desert adapted orchards and vegetable gardens. Learn of continuous agricultural cultivation along the Santa Cruz River floodplain and the region’s ecological and cultural history. 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 31. $60. 955-5200.