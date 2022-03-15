Black window frames: The hottest trend in replacement windows

“Since it’s an additional step in manufacturing for both painted and capstock windows, there’s typically an upcharge of 20-40% to cover those costs,” says Sal Sucato, owner of DunRite Windows & Doors, a Rosie on the House certified partner. “They’re using a specialty paint that’s been tested in hot climates like Arizona and includes warranty coverage against peeling and blistering.”

A: Yes. Make sure you purchase black windows from a reputable window brand, such as Pella, since not all vinyl windows are created equal. You generally get what you pay for. Since black absorbs heat on the outside of the home, instead of reflecting it like the paler colors, the sturdiness and durability of the window must be able to handle and disperse that warmth. Otherwise, issues like warping and sagging frames can occur. The black paint or capstock must also include an additive that reflects heat, to avoid the black paint from bubbling, blistering, or peeling. Finally, if the window is vinyl and made with a mix of virgin and recycled vinyl, homeowners should know the softer blend is more prone to issues than a window made of 100% virgin vinyl.