Black window frames: The hottest trend in replacement windows

Question: What is the new trend in the look of windows?
Answer: The newest hot trend in Arizona? Black windows.
Depending on the material used, such as vinyl, wood or fiberglass, windows are generally available in multiple colors, with the most common being white, almond, clay, bronze, or the normal assortment of wood stain colors. However, black frames are entering the market in a major way, now available in almost every frame material.
Every manufacturer is racing to provide product in this color, with varying methods of accomplishing it. Fiberglass, wood and aluminum-clad wood are all available with black exteriors, and either a black or white interior. However, for America’s most popular product, vinyl windows, it’s not yet possible to infuse the vinyl with black during the extrusion process, which is the normal method of mixing color into product.
Instead, some are offering factory-painted frame exteriors to meet demand for the black window trend.
One manufacturer is also offering a capstock frame, which includes a black acrylic layer extruded over the vinyl. While it’s less prone to scratches than a painted finish, both the capstock and painted options include only a 10-year limited warranty from this manufacturer, instead of the standard lifetime warranty it normally offers.
This type of shorter, limited warranties is a compromise that comes with selecting a black vinyl window from almost any manufacturer.
Q: Do black window frames cost more than other colors?
A: It is highly probable.
“Since it’s an additional step in manufacturing for both painted and capstock windows, there’s typically an upcharge of 20-40% to cover those costs,” says Sal Sucato, owner of DunRite Windows & Doors, a Rosie on the House certified partner. “They’re using a specialty paint that’s been tested in hot climates like Arizona and includes warranty coverage against peeling and blistering.”
Q: Do you have suggestions for buying black windows?
A: Yes. Make sure you purchase black windows from a reputable window brand, such as Pella, since not all vinyl windows are created equal. You generally get what you pay for. Since black absorbs heat on the outside of the home, instead of reflecting it like the paler colors, the sturdiness and durability of the window must be able to handle and disperse that warmth. Otherwise, issues like warping and sagging frames can occur. The black paint or capstock must also include an additive that reflects heat, to avoid the black paint from bubbling, blistering, or peeling. Finally, if the window is vinyl and made with a mix of virgin and recycled vinyl, homeowners should know the softer blend is more prone to issues than a window made of 100% virgin vinyl.
Read the warranty closely before making a purchase, since it’s usually a shorter coverage term than what’s offered on the infused vinyl products. It’s important to read the fine print for the specific product line you’re considering, not just the overall manufacturer, since coverage depends on the types of materials used in the window.
Q: Is it a bad idea to paint my window frames black?
A: Yes.
Sucato suggests that homeowners should not paint their existing windows black without talking to the manufacturer. It can void the warranty, block energy efficiency, and lead to a maintenance nightmare of having to repaint annually. Plus, homeowners often end up blocking the windows’ weep holes, which are critical for drainage and preventing water damage, or paint hardware and tracks in a way that makes the window difficult to open and shut.
If it’s painted at the factory, the black paint is sprayed onto the frame and sills before glass and hardware are added, which bypasses common issues. The paint also includes special additives that prevent issues related to weather conditions and climate. Aftermarket paints don’t always work the same way, even if they’re formulated for vinyl — especially when it comes to the dark colors.
If a painted vinyl product isn’t what you’re looking for in a black window, then vinyl windows might not be the right choice. You might consider looking at other materials, such as aluminum, aluminum-clad wood or fiberglass.
An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio broadcast, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson and from 8 to 11 a.m. on KGVY (1080-AM) and (100.7-FM) in Green Valley.