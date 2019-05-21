All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Antique, Vintage, and Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage, and collectible book fair benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 26. 975-2904.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. May 30. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. May 31. 743-5273.
Saturday
Village of Elgin Craft Artist Festival — 471 Elgin Road, Elgin. Hand made items. Local Arizona wines, and spirits, non alcoholic beverages available. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1. 990-0137.