Bright idea: This Tucson man illuminates lives with salvaged art lamps

“We won $1,000 one night,” Grant said. “I was a celebrity in that costume. I used it every year, but it was always better than what anybody else had.”

His son, Bronson Grant, remembers his dad fabricating a stainless steel lunchbox for him when he was a young child.

“I was this 4-year-old walking around with this 10-pound lunchbox,” Bronson Grant said. “It was really cool. I still have it.”

As a member of the Guard, with a background in structural maintenance, Grant created shadow boxes for colleagues who were retiring.

It is something he still does now that he is retired himself. He recently created a shadow box out of a Korean War-era foot locker for his friend, Armando Gonzalez who retired at the end of December after more than 34 years.

Gonzalez told Grant years ago that he wanted him to create something different for him.

“The really good aircraft structural mechanics seem to have more of an artistic flair to them,” Gonzalez said. “They know how to form metal and how to be creative and think outside the box on some things. Gerry has always had that.”