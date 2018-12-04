Sunday
Neighborhood Flea Market — Menlo Home and Garden, 914 W. Congress St. Arts and crafts, vintage and antiques, fry bread and cinnamon roll vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 9. Free. 447-0584.
Flea Market — Mercado San Agustin/MSA Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Vendors with antiques and vintage items. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 9. Free. 461-1107.
Artisans Holiday Fair — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Jewelry, pottery, leather work, photography, fabric arts, glass art, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9. Free. 207-2429.
Wednesday
Market Daze — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jams and jellies. Coffee and donuts at 9 a.m. Kitchen is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 12. Free. 574-6100.
All New Art Exhibit: The Holiday Bazaar — Womankraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Crafts and art that reflect the diversity of the Holiday season. In the spirit of gift giving, all work on display will retail for $100 or less. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 12-15. Free. 629-9976.
Thursday
World Care — 2560 N. Huachuca. Computers, electronics, household goods, school supplies, small appliances, toys, Christmas decorations and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 13. Free. 514-1588.
Saturday
Holidays at the Market — Oro Valley Farmers Market, 10901 N. Oracle Road. Live music, vendor holiday deals, free Heirloom raffle, kid's holiday activity, and plenty of holiday gift ideas. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. 882-2157.
Holidays at the Market — Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Live music, vendor holiday deals, free Heirloom raffle, kid's holiday activity, and plenty of holiday gift ideas. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. 882-2157.
Make Christmas Ornaments from Gourds, Pods and Devil's Claw — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Make ornaments from products grown in the garden. 9 a.m.-noon. Dec. 15. $5 suggested donation. 955-5200.
Mercado Holiday Bazaar — Mercado District, 100 Avenida del Convento. Food, coffee, artisan cocktails, and regional shopping. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. Free. 461-1107.