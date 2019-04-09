All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Living Art Bonsai Exhibition — Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Exhibiting 30 specimen trees and 30 beginner's trees. Vendor tent has bonsai trees for sale, raffle prizes, and locally made pots. Register for Bonsai Basics Classes beginning late April. Visit website at tucsonbonsai.org. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily demonstrations. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 14. $15. 1-713-857-6231.
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. April 14. 743-5273.
Monday
Master Gardeners: Identifying and Solving Garden Problems — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by a Master Gardener from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. Adults. 1-2:30 p.m. April 15. 594-5200.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. April 17-20. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima Co. Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Master Gardeners are having free guided tours at the garden. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. April 17 and 20. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. April 18. 594-5420.
Friday
Build a Butterfly Feeder — Pima County Public Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave. Tips and fun activities to entice butterflies into the yard. Call 594-5315 to register. 1-2:30 p.m. April 19.
Master Gardeners: Cactus and Succulents — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn of the wide range of drought-tolerant plants for the home garden and the varieties available, whether for in-ground planting or containers. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. April 19. 594-5580.
Saturday
Seed Library Volunteer Orientation — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. The seed library welcomes volunteers of all abilities and interests, you don't have to have gardening or seed saving experience to volunteer. Please fill out an application and bring it to the orientation. RSVP to Brian, 791-4010 or Brian.Chanecka@pima.gov for further information. 8:30-9:30 a.m. April 20. 791-4010.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will discuss aquaponics and hydroponics, two soil-free methods of cultivating plants. 10-11:30 a.m. April 20. 594-5420.