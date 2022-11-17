Check out eclectic homes and churches on Bisbee tour

Arizona Daily Star
More than a dozen eclectic Bisbee homes and churches will be the focus of this year's Historic Bisbee Home Tour.
The event, on Nov. 25 and 26, will provide a walk through history of the Southern Arizona town that started as a mining town in 1880 and became an artist enclave, a news release said.
The 14 stops on the tour include the town’s first Catholic church, Sacred Heart, which is being turned into a family residence. At a couple of homes, tour participants will have a chance to peek inside as docents share the history.
“While we endeavor to concentrate on homes of a historical nature, many of the homes have been remodeled with more modern touches. Some of the homes have been newer, but interesting homes. There is always sure to be something to arouse the interest of everyone who takes the tour,” a news release from the
Bisbee Woman's Club said.
Tickets are $20 for both days and can be purchased online at
eventbrite.com or on the day of the tours at the Presbyterian Church Annex, 24 Howell Ave.
The annex, itself, is part of the early history of the town after starting as the Bisbee Hospital.
Connected to the Bisbee home tour is the Art Chairs and More Auction, which will be live at the Annex where the items can be previewed on Friday and Saturday. Bids can be placed on
go.rallyup.com/artchairsandmore. The bidding will end at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Old and new photos of historic Bisbee, Arizona
The Warren-Bisbee Railway opened March 12, 1908, attracting a huge crowd to downtown Bisbee.
Courtesy of Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum
The O.K. Trail in Bisbee, Ariz., ca. 1903.
Courtesy of Arizona Heritage Center
Bisbee's Brewery Gulch, no date. (Opie Rundle Burgess papers, 1880-1943)
Arizona Historical Society #48314
The Orient Saloon, Bisbee (circa 1903) by photographer W.E. Irwin. A faro game running full blast. Old timers say: "Them dam good days have gone forever." Caption: Man standing at left is Anthony E. "Tony" Downs, part owner of The Orient; seated is the case keeper Jack Granzhorn; man in derby sitting at corner of table just beyond the case keeper is Orient musician M.E. Doyle; right behind Doyle, standing with derby is Dutch Kid; just to the right of Dutch Kid, with light-colored soft felt hat is Sleepy Dick; the porter (also a "hop head" or opium addict); against the wall, seated in the chair is the lookout, Pegleg Johnson; just behind the lookout is A.S. Bassett, Bisbee Review printer; Johnny Murphy is the dealer; and the man wearing the silt tie at right is Isaac "Smiley" Lewis, clerk at The Orient and also known as a gambler and an opium addict.
Arizona Historical Society #278
Hermit Saloon, Bisbee, no date.
Arizona Historical Society #277
Roulette game at The Orient Saloon in Bisbee, 1907.
Arizona Historical Society #279
The El Paso & Southwestern Railroad at Bisbee.
Courtesy of Freeport-McMoRan
Undated photo of a steam engine nicknamed "Geronimo" for hauling ore in Bisbee, Ariz.
Courtesy of Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum
Delivery wagons in front of the Copper Queen Store in Bisbee, Ariz., 1903.
Courtesy of Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum
On June of 1917, 3,000 miners walked off their jobs at the Copper Queen Mine at Bisbee in support of 400 of their fellows who belonged to a union, Industrial Workers of the World (IWW - "wobblies"). The following month, at the behest of the mine operators, Cochise County Sheriff Harry Wheeler, a former Arizona Rangers captain, led a posse comitatus of 2,000 men through the streets of Bisbee, arresting more than 2,000 individuals considered "undesirable." Mine-purchased machineguns stood at the ready as those in custody were herded to a local ballpark - there given an opportunity to return to work. Those refusing, 1,186 of them, were loaded aboard waiting El Paso and Southwestern railway boxcars. They then were "deported" to the vicinity of Columbus, N.M., where they were held for two months. After release, few ever returned to Bisbee.
Arizona Historical Society
Undated photo of coasters with wire spoked-wheels in Bisbee, Ariz.
Courtesy of Bisbee Restoration Society
Undated handout photo of the women's Southern Arizona Auto softball team from Bisbee.
Courtesy of Celia "Tiny" Valdez Salazar
Bisbee, Ariz., as seen from Bucky O'Niel Hill in 1892. The canyon at center of the photo is present-day Brewery Gulch.
Tucson Citizen file
Bisbee, Arizona copper mine, 1920
Special Collections University of Arizona Libraries
Bisbee in the early 1880s, with the Czar shaft at left.
Courtesy of Arizona Prehistoric Aboriginal Pioneer Modern
Bisbee residents turn out for a parade honoring Serbian volunteers headed for the Balkan War in 1912.
Courtesy of the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum
J. Arthur Detloff and Evelyn Kennedy in a coaster in Bisbee, 1926.
Courtesy of Bisbee Restoration Society
Passing in review during the Parade at Bisbee Arizona, on July 4, 1952.
U.S. Army
The Mule Pass Tunnel through Mule Mountain outside Bisbee, Ariz., nears completion in late 1958.The Mule Pass Tunnel through Mule Mountain outside Bisbee, Ariz., nears completion in late 1958.
Tucson Citizen file photo
The Mule Pass Tunnel through Mule Mountain outside Bisbee, Ariz., nears completion in late 1958.The Mule Pass Tunnel through Mule Mountain outside Bisbee, Ariz., nears completion in late 1958.
Tucson Citizen file photo
The Mule Pass Tunnel through Mule Mountain outside Bisbee, Ariz., nears completion in late 1958.The Mule Pass Tunnel through Mule Mountain outside Bisbee, Ariz., nears completion in late 1958.
Tucson Citizen file photo
Bisbee, Ariz., in 1968.
Tucson Citizen file
Bisbee, Ariz., in 1976
Arizona Daily Star file
Bisbee, Ariz., Courthouse, right, and St. Patrick's Cathedral in 1939.
Tucson Citizen file
Sacramento Shaft mine in Bisbee, Ariz., ca. 1931.
Tucson Citizen file photo
The Lavender Pit Mine in 1974.
Tucson Citizen file photo
Blasting at the Lavender Pit Mine in 1974.
Tucson Citizen file
Zacatecas Canyon near Bisbee, Ariz., 1980.
Arizona Daily Star
Brewery Gulch in Bisbee, Ariz., 1977.
Tucson Citizen file
Bisbee, Ariz., ca. 1906-07
Arizona Daily Star file photo
Blasting in the Lavender Pit Mine in 1954.
Tucson Citizen file
The Lavender PIt Mine in 1954.
Ray Manley
US 80, right and the Lavender Pit Mine headed into Bisbee, just beyond, in 1953.
Arizona Daily Star
Downtown Lowell, lower left corner, and Highway 80 into Bisbee, Ariz., in 1951, prior to extensive blasting and excavation of the Lavender Pit Mine.
Arizona Daily Star
Lowell and the highway roundabout (still there) which connects US 80, SR 92 and and the Bisbee Road east of Bisbee in 1953. Cemetery is middle right. The Lavender Pit Mine is center left and Bisbee is just beyond. A haul road from the pit to the slag pile is lower right. U.S. 80 used to go through downtown Lowell. It now goes around it.
Arizona Daily Star
Coaster race in Bisbee, Ariz., July 4, 1979.
Arizona Daily Star file
The lead pack of bicyclists crests a hill in La Vuelta de Bisbee, April 26, 1980.
Joe Patronite / Arizona Daily Star
01 bisbee tourism - Tourists in hard hats and yellow jackets exit the Queen mine tour, Saturday, Sept 1, 2001. Bisbee has drawn on it's historical roots to promote tourism.
Chris Richards / Arizona Daily Star
The Stock Exchange Saloon in historic Brewery Gulch, downtown Bisbee, in this 2011 photo. The brokerage firm of Duey and Overlock opened up the stock exchange in 1914, after the Federal Government enacted and enforced the 'Noble Experiment' which banned all alcohol sales and terminated all liquor licenses in Arizona. The stock exchange continued till 1964. The original titles and companies are still listed on the wall.
Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star
Jan Munsey stands on the back balcony of her home looking out at the snow that fell in December, 2004.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
U.S. 80 looking down on snowy Bisbee in December, 2004.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Snow flurries come down as Bisbee resident Ryan Catlett takes a panoramic photograph using a smart phone just above the town in December, 2012.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
At bottom, Tim Mahon, left, and David Loeffelman of Sierra Vista watch the Bisbee Blue vs. Roswell Invaders game on June 19, 2014, at historic Warren Ballpark in Bisbee, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
The Soiled Dove Bed Race team from Old Bisbee Brewing Company race past the spectators watching from railing at the Stock Exchange Saloon during 50th annual Bisbee Brewery Gulch Daze in 2015.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
The Bisbee Mining and Historic Museum, at 5 Copper Queen Plaza, in Bisbee, Ariz., on May 16, 2017.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Businesses along Main Street and Subway Street in Bisbee, Ariz., includes Bisbee Grand Hotel plus a number of galleries on May 16, 2017.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
The Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee, Ariz., on May 16, 2017.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A home built into a cave in Bisbee features a large, open kitchen with custom countertops, cabinets and stove hood.
Greg Bryan / Arizona Daily Star
A large, walk-in shower makes use of the cave as a natural wall in a home built into a cave in Bisbee, Ariz.
Greg Bryan / Arizona Daily Star
