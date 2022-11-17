 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out eclectic homes and churches on Bisbee tour

Historic homes stacked on the side of Miller Hill overlooking Brewery Gulch in Bisbee, Arizona.

 Rick Wiley, Arizona Daily Star

More than a dozen eclectic Bisbee homes and churches will be the focus of this year's Historic Bisbee Home Tour. 

The event, on Nov. 25 and 26, will provide a walk through history of the Southern Arizona town that started as a mining town in 1880 and became an artist enclave, a news release said.

The 14 stops on the tour include the town’s first Catholic church, Sacred Heart, which is being turned into a family residence. At a couple of homes, tour participants will have a chance to peek inside as docents share the history. 

“While we endeavor to concentrate on homes of a historical nature, many of the homes have been remodeled with more modern touches. Some of the homes have been newer, but interesting homes. There is always sure to be something to arouse the interest of everyone who takes the tour,” a news release from the Bisbee Woman's Club said.

Tickets are $20 for both days and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or on the day of the tours at the Presbyterian Church Annex, 24 Howell Ave.

The annex, itself, is part of the early history of the town after starting as the Bisbee Hospital.

Connected to the Bisbee home tour is the Art Chairs and More Auction, which will be live at the Annex where the items can be previewed on Friday and Saturday. Bids can be placed on go.rallyup.com/artchairsandmore. The bidding will end at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

