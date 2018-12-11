Sunday
Third Sunday Artisans Market — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Local and regional artists, live music by local musicians, wine and food pairings, trail rides, food trucks and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 16. Free. 298-1983.
Holidays at the Market — Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. First Ave. Live music, vendor holiday deals, free Heirloom raffle, kid's holiday activity, and plenty of holiday gift ideas. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 16. Free. 882-2157.
Holiday Bazaar — Mercado District, 100 Avenida del Convento. Food, coffee, artisan cocktails, and regional shopping. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 16. Free. 461-1107.
Wednesday
All New Art Exhibit: The Holiday Bazaar — Womankraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Crafts and art that reflect the diversity of the holiday season. In the spirit of gift giving, all work on display will retail for $100 or less. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 19-22. Free. 629-9976.
Thursday
World Care — World Care Warehouse, 2560 N. Huachuca. Computers, electronics, household goods, school supplies, small appliances, toys, Christmas decorations and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 20. Free. 514-1588.
Saturday
Rincon Artisans Market — 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Local artisans. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 22. Free. 591-2276.