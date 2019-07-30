All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Antique and Collectible Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Thousands of vintage antiques and collectibles offered by over 150 vendors including furniture, garden decor, jewelry, autographs, sports cards, clothing, art prints; ephemera, comics, western collectibles, art glass, china, silverware, toys, stamps, coins, model kits, NASCAR/Indy racing items, postcards, and more. 7 a.m.-noon. Aug. 4. 312-5771.
Monday
Seed to Read — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Series will promote a love of healthy food, gardening, reading through story time, gardening projects, arts/crafts and healthy snacks. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 5. 621-0921.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 7-10. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guided tours. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 7 and 10. 626-5161.
Thursday
Birding — Mission Garden. Explore the birds of this unique and historic garden oasis. 7-9 a.m. Aug. 8. 955-5200.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 8. 594-5420.
Friday
Nature to You Presents: Cool Summer Gardening II — Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive. Help transplant heat-loving veggies in the Display Garden as well as choose some to take home. Stay cool with help from the hose. Seasonal snack included. Class is taught outdoors. Ages 3 and up, accompanied by an adult. PJ's optional for the kids. 9-11 a.m. Aug. 9. $18.75. 382-1950.
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 9. 743-5273.
Saturday
Shannon Road Neighborhood Planting Party — Watershed Management Group at Flowing Wells, N. Shannon Road and W. Palmyra St. Volunteers needed for community planting project. Register online at Watershedmg.org/FlowingWells. 7 a.m.-noon. Aug. 10. 396-3266.