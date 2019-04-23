All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. May 1-4. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. May 2. 594-5420.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design, stencil provided. Class includes all materials. Register in advance. 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 2. $25. 790-1100.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. May 3. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners: Solving Garden Problems — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn how to identify problems in a landscape and vegetable garden, and the best researched methods for dealing with them. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. May 3. 594-5580.
Saturday
Artisan and Craft Market — Presidio School, 1695 E. Fort Lowell Road. Local vendors showcasing glass work, soy waxed candles, tile coasters, metal signs, children's accessories and more. Food area and live performances a 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. This event benefits the Performing Arts programs of Presidio’s K-12 students. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4. 881-5222.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Pima County Master Gardeners will discuss common garden problems and how to solve them. 10-11:30 a.m. May 4. 594-5420.