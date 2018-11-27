Sunday
First Sunday Antique and Collectible Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Vintage antiques and collectibles. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 312-5771.
Angels Too Marketplace Craft Show — La Paloma, 8140 E. Golf Links Road. Handmade holiday crafts, wood and metal art, quilts, jewelry, baked goods and more. Over 50 vendors in an indoor venue. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. 275-8201.
Wednesday
All New Art Exhibit: The Holiday Bazaar — Womankraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Crafts and art that reflect the diversity of the Holiday season. In the spirit of gift giving, all work on display will retail for $100 or less. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 5-8. Free. 629-9976.
Thursday
World Care — World Care Warehouse, 2560 N. Huachuca. Computers, electronics, household goods, school supplies, small appliances, toys, Christmas decorations and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 6. Free. 514-1588.
Saturday
Rincon Valley Artisans Market — Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Local artisans. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 591-2276.
Christmas Craft Fair and Book Sale — St Cyril Church - Dougherty Hall, 4725 E. Pima St. Hand crafted items, homemade jellies, baked goods and used books. All proceeds benefit St. Cyril Parish. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 795-1633.
Holiday Artisan Market — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Painted fabrics, watercolor paintings; hand woven tapestries, contemporary gourd art, hand woven baskets, and jewelry. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 623-1003.
Winter Author Fair — Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway. Meet local authors from all around Southern Arizona. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 748-9555.