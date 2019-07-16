All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Third Sunday Artisans and Farmers Market — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Local and regional artists showing art glass, paintings, wood crafting, gemstone jewelry, textile crafts, marbleized scarf art and more. Variety of food trucks. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. July 21. 298-1983.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. July 24-27. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guided tours. 9-10 a.m. July 24. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. July 25. 594-5420.
Animal Life Workshop — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Desert life, pet life, farm life and ocean life. Paint one or the series. Purchase 3 the 4th is free. Cost of class includes pottery, instruction and studio fee. Age 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 25. $50 plus tax. 790-1100.
Friday
Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. July 26. 743-5273.