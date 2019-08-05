All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Monday
Seed to Read — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Series will promote a love of healthy food, gardening and reading through story time, gardening projects, arts and crafts and healthy snacks. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 12. 621-0921.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 14-17. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guided tours. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 14 and 17. 626-5161.
Thursday
Field Studies Class: Rain Garden Care — Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. Will review proper care for different plant types, how to identify and solve potential rain garden issues, watering schedules, seasonal plant needs such as trimming/weeding, and more. This session includes classroom time and hands-on work outdoors, so please come prepared for both. Email Deborah at doslik@watershedmg.org to get signed up. 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15. $15. 396-3266.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 15. 594-5420.
Friday
Indoor Rummage Sale — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Shoes, books, art supplies, frames, cloths and small furniture. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17. 629-9976.
Antique, Vintage, and Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage, and collectible book fair benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 18. 975-2904.
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 16. 743-5273.