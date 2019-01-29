All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 201 N. Court Ave. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 6-9. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Board Painting Workshops: Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design, stencil provided. Class includes all materials. Register in advance. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and 8. $35. 790-1100.
Thursday
Spring Gardening Workshop — Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center, 3584 E. River Road. Learn about which varieties to plant in spring gardens, how to select a good site, soil and water needs, and more. This workshop is designed for newcomers and seasoned growers alike. It will also include a conservation center garden tour. 3-5 p.m. Feb. 7. $25. 622-0830.
Herbal Beauty Soothers — Martha Cooper Public Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave. Dr. Soule discuss some of the science behind bath soaks and bath herbs, including discussion of some herbs to grow. Then make one jar of herbal bath soak to take home. This event is for adults. Please call 594-5315 to registered. 4-5 p.m. Feb. 7.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 7. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8. 743-5273.
Saturday
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Learn from a Pima County Master Gardener what tools to use, how and why to make pruning cuts, and the correct times to prune. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 9. 594-5420.
TAIS Monthly Meeting Guest: Bob Van Liere of Colorado — Murphy Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bob Van Liere presents his new trends in hybridizing irises. Adults only. 1-4:30 p.m. Feb. 9. 594-5420.