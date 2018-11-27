Mission Garden —  946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5-8. 955-5200. HOME AND GARDEN.

 Kendall Kroesen

All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday

Mission Garden —  946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5-8. 955-5200.

Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guides tours. 9-10 a.m. Dec. 5 and 8. 626-5161.

Thursday

Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 6. 594-5420.

Friday

Master Gardeners Presentation: Growing Citrus in the Desert — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn which citrus varieties do well in the climate, and how to care for citrus trees. Adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 7. 594-5580.

Saturday

Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Come and learn from Master Gardeners how to create a shade garden. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 8. 594-5420.

