All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5-8. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guides tours. 9-10 a.m. Dec. 5 and 8. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 6. 594-5420.
Friday
Master Gardeners Presentation: Growing Citrus in the Desert — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn which citrus varieties do well in the climate, and how to care for citrus trees. Adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 7. 594-5580.
Saturday
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Come and learn from Master Gardeners how to create a shade garden. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 8. 594-5420.