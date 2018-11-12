All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Monday
Adjusting To Desert Gardening — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by a Master Gardener from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. Adults. 1-2 p.m. Nov. 19. 594-5200.
Tuesday
Fall Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Enjoy dozens of signature floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 21, 23 and 24. $15. 303-3945.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21 and 23. 955-5200.
Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild Meeting — Dunbar Center, 325 W. Second St. The meetings include show and tell, social time with snacks, and a presentation by professionals from around the country. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 21. 955-2599.