All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Monday
The Heirloom Seeds of Africa — Dunbar African American Cultural Center, 325 W. Second St. Join in this workshop to hear the stories of the African American Heritage Seed Collection, discuss how to find and grow these special varieties in a desert garden. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30. 791-4010.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 3. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 4. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners Presentation: Companion Gardening — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn why companion planting works and how to use it in a garden or landscape. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 4. 594-5580.
Saturday
Herbalist — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. An expert from the Tucson Herbalist Collective will answer questions about the contemporary medicinal uses of the garden's plants, including those in Mission Garden's Moore Medicinal Garden. 8-10 a.m. Oct. 5. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Fall Plant Sale — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Over 2,000 plants at bargain prices. Adeniums, Purple Orchid Trees, Moringa trees, ground cover, herbs, vines, pollinators, flowers, succulents and cactus. Checks and cash only. No credit/debit cards. The money raised from this plant sale is used for funding the Master Gardener Program in Tucson. 8-11 a.m. Oct. 5. 626-5161.
Volunteer Recruitment Fair — Mission Garden. Meet garden volunteers, learn what they do and taste some garden products as well as tour the garden. Learn what you can do. 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5. 955-5200.
Tour: Trees Around the World — University of Arizona, Old Main, 1200 E. University Blvd. These docent-led tours start at the University of Arizona Memorial Fountain, west of Old Main. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. RSVP required. 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 5. Free. 621-5130.
Tucson African Violet Annual Fall Display and Sale — Rincon Congregational Church, 122 N. Craycroft Road. Hundreds of beautiful African violets, their cousins and supplies for sale. Visit the education table to answer all growing questions. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5. 440-5030.