All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Master Gardener Presentation: Tomatoes for the Desert — Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E Tanque Verde Road. Learn tricks so you can pick fresh, ripe tomatoes from your garden. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 13. 594-5275.
Tuesday
Tucson Organic Gardeners Monthly Meeting — St. Mark's Church, 3809 E. Second St. Fruit Tree Propagation presented by Jesus Garcia from Mission Gardens. 6:45-8:15 p.m. Jan. 15. 749-9429.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 17. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 18. 743-5273.
Tomatoes for the Desert — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn the tricks of the trade from a Master Gardener, on growing many tomato varieties. Event for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 18. 594-5580.
Saturday
Mission Garden's Medicinal Herbs — 946 W. Mission Lane. An expert from the Tucson Herbalist Collective is on hand to discuss the traditional uses of the native Southwestern herbs. 9-11 a.m. Jan. 19. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design, stencil provided. Class includes all materials. Register in advance. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 19. $35. 790-1100.