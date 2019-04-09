Sunday
Neighborhood Flea Market — Menlo Home and Garden, 914 W. Congress St. Neighborhood vendors selling vintage, plants, jewelry, arts, crafts, cards, fresh salsa, baked goodies and fry bread. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. April 14. Free. 447-0584.
Mercado Flea — Mercado San Agustin/MSA Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Includes 40 plus vendors selling antique, vintage and collectible items. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 14. Free. 461-1107.
Thursday
Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Artists, musicians, masseuse, garden art, rugs, crafts, pottery, and food. All ages welcome. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. April 18. Free. 724-5375.