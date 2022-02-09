Do plants have healing properties?

If you’re lucky enough to have your own garden, you can also experience these benefits . Studies have shown that gardening has been linked to reduced stress, increased social connections, and even reduced risk of dementia . Some stress-reducing features that you can include in your garden design include water features, plants that move in the wind, flowering plants, plants that encourage local wildlife, and (of course) shade-providing trees. If you don’t have your own space, consider volunteering with local plant-centric organizations or renting a plot from Community Gardens of Tucson . Your body and mind will thank you.

For more gardening information and articles on gardening in the Tucson area, subscribe to the free Tucson Garden Guide newsletter!

Do you have any gardening topics you'd like to see covered in the Tucson Garden Guide? Email me at dheusinkveld@tucson.com with your suggestions and questions. Thanks for reading!