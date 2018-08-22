All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Garden tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Tour the Demonstration Gardens. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 29 and Sept. 1. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 30. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Join us to knit, crochet and needlework. All levels. 9:45-11:30 a.m. Aug. 31. 297-1745.
Saturday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 1. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
Bisbee Garden Tour 2018 — Grassy Park: Old Bisbee, 5 Copper Queen Plaza. Self-guided tour of gardens in Old Bisbee, clustered around Spring Canyon and Mason Hill. Gardens will be staffed with docents ready to answer questions. Tickets may be purchased before the tour at High Desert Market, Copper Queen Library, and Finder's Keepers and in Grassy Park and the Farmer's Market on the day of the tour. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 1. $15. 520-432-4232.
Bisbee Bloomers' Art in the Garden Pop-Up Show — Sam Poe Gallery, 33 Subway St. Paintings produced by local artists of this year's Garden Tour. Music from Robert Earl Longely and a Wine Bar. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 1. 520-432-4232.