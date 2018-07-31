All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Tour the Demonstration Gardens. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 8 and 11. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 9. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Join us to knit, crochet and needlework. All levels. 9:45-11:30 a.m. Aug. 10. 297-1745.
Saturday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 11. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
Seeds for Thought Book Club — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Letters to A Young Farmer. 9-10:30 a.m. Aug. 11. 791-4010.
Plant Propagation: Pirating Plants — Joel D. Valdez Main Library. Learn about the two primary methods of plant propagation while also learning best practices that will help to become a more successful propagator. 11 a.m.-noon. Aug. 11. 791-4010.