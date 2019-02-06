All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Gem Show Mash-Up: Rhinestone Cowboy Tours the Southwest — Midtown Mercantile Merchants, 4443 E. Speedway. Western memorabilia, jewelry, rugs, and lots of bling. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. 777-7275.
Living Lab and Learning Center Tour — Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. Learn the many ways to water harvest at home. Bring the kids to enjoy the Raindrop Retreat – a children’s playhouse featuring a rain tank, play kitchen with greywater, and sandbox. The tour takes place outside, so be prepared to be standing or walking for over an hour. Registration required at watershedmg.org/event/living-lab-and-learning-center-tour-10. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 10. 396-3266.
Pima County Master Gardeners Presentation: Growing Citrus in the Desert — Kirk-Bear Canyon Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn which citrus varieties do well and how to care for the trees. 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 10. 594-5275.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 201 N. Court Ave. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 13-16. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Silk Fusion Paper Making with Susan Corl — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Make paper with silk fibers-some from silk worms Susan has raised. Hands-on how-to for coloring silk, adding other materials and introducing concepts for future use of the paper. For more information, fees and pre-registration, email susancorl@hotmail.com or call 394-2926. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 13. $35. 394-2926.
Valentine's Day Wildflower Sale — Native Seeds/SEARCH Retail Store, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Wildflowers and Spring Nurturing Mix for Desert Native Bees, Sonoran Chocolates and jewelry. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 13-16. 622-5561.
Thursday
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. Feb. 14. 955-5200.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 14. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 15. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners: Warm Season Vegetable Gardening — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn how to grow vegetables, even through the hottest part of the year. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 15. 594-5580.
Saturday
Medicinal Herbs — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. An expert from the Tucson Herbalist Collective is on hand to discuss the traditional uses of the native Southwestern herbs growing in Mission Garden's Moore Medicinal Garden. 9-11 a.m. Feb. 16. Donations accepted. 955-5200.