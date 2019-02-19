All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Spring Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Dozens of signature floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 24-27. $15. 303-3945.
Gem Show Mash-Up: Rhinestone Cowboy Tours the Southwest — Midtown Mercantile Merchants, 4443 E. Speedway. Western memorabilia, jewelry, rugs, and lots of bling. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 24; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 25-28. 777-7275.
Monday
Master Gardeners: Arid Land Plants — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by a Master Gardener from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. Adults. 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 25. 594-5200.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. Donations accepted. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 27-March 2. 955-5200.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 28. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. March 1. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners: Shade Gardening — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn all about plant variety options. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. March 1. 594-5580.
Saturday
Organic Garden Fair and Plant Sale — St. Mark's Church, 3809 E. Second St. Organically-grown vegetable and herb seedlings/seeds, native flowering plants, compost/organic gardening supplies, free classes on organic gardening and composting, composting equipment, wares from numerous local green vendors, petting zoo, crafts and a raffle. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 2. 749-9429.
Make Soap that Smells like Mission Garden — Mission Garden. Learn how to make soap and infuse it with natural scents, including citrus from Mission Garden. Pre-registration required. Ages 12 years and up. Noon-2 p.m. March 2. $40. 955-5200.