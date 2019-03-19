All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Fall Plant Sale — Tohono Chul Park, 7211 N. Northern Ave. Selection of over 1,200 species of native vegetation is diverse and includes plants that cannot be found anywhere else. Choose from a selection of blooming vegetation to attract such local fauna as butterflies and hummingbirds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 24. 742-6455.
Diversity in Quilts: A Patchwork of History — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. View all levels of hand applique', hand quilting, hand embroidery and binding finishes in this display of custom crafted quilts. 1-5 p.m. March 24; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 25-28; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 29; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30. 594-5275.
Monday
Native Plant Sale — Tucson Audubon Society, 300 E. University Blvd. Native plants are hearty, less prone to disease and require far less water than non-native plants. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25-29; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30. $8. 629-0510.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 27-30. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
In-Depth Tour - Campus Arboretum — University of Arizona, Old Main, 1200 East University Blvd. Learn the history and heritage of Arizona's first University. Follow docents as they show the places and tell the facts about the growth and development. Reservations required. Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11:30 a.m. March 27. 621-5130.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. March 28. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. March 29. 743-5273.
Spring Plant Sale — Native Seeds/SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Pick up veggie starts, wildflowers and landscape plants. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. March 29-31. 622-5561.
Saturday
Garden Tours — Pima Co. Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Master Gardeners are having free guided tours at the garden. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. March 30. 626-5161.
Using Mission Garden Herbs: Infusions, Tinctures and Salves — Mission Garden. Join herbalists Pam Hyde-Nakai and Donna Chesner for a hands-on workshop using medicinal plants growing in Mission Garden. 9 a.m.-noon. March 30. $45. 955-5200.