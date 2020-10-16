 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Get your fall, winter garden ready with Native Seeds' online plant sale

Get your fall, winter garden ready with Native Seeds' online plant sale

The retail location of Native Seeds/Search is closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, causing the annual fall plant sale to go online for 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2016/

Native Seeds/Search’s annual Fall Plant Fair is going virtual with online ordering and curbside pickup.

The organization’s retail store, 3854 E. River Road, is closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online sale at nativeseeds.org will be held from Wednesday, Oct. 21, through Oct. 27.

“This is a big event that our supporters look forward to every year, so we are working with local growers to make plants for fall and winter gardens available online,” said distribution manager Laura Jones.

Customers will pre-order their plants online and will then be called after the event to arrange for pickup at the conservation center.

The sale will feature seasonally appropriate wildflowers, native trees and plants, veggie starts and herbs. Plants will not be available to order until the day of the sale, but a list of plants is available at tucne.ws/nsps.

The Native Seeds/Search online store carries arid-adapted seeds from their seed bank collection, a wide range of heritage food products from regional vendors, educational books, and Native American arts and crafts.

The nonprofit is dedicated to conserving and promoting the arid-adapted crop diversity of the Southwest in support of sustainable farming and food security.

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The most expensive zip code in every state
Real Estate

The most expensive zip code in every state

Despite widespread economic declines brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market has remained surprisingly strong, with record-setting increases in existing home sales in every region of the United States. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Artistic and quirky: A walking tour of Barrio Viejo in Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News