Get your fall, winter garden ready with Native Seeds' online plant sale

Native Seeds/Search’s annual Fall Plant Fair is going virtual with online ordering and curbside pickup.
The organization’s retail store, 3854 E. River Road, is closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online sale at nativeseeds.org will be held from Wednesday, Oct. 21, through Oct. 27.
“This is a big event that our supporters look forward to every year, so we are working with local growers to make plants for fall and winter gardens available online,” said distribution manager Laura Jones.
Customers will pre-order their plants online and will then be called after the event to arrange for pickup at the conservation center.
The sale will feature seasonally appropriate wildflowers, native trees and plants, veggie starts and herbs. Plants will not be available to order until the day of the sale, but a list of plants is available at tucne.ws/nsps.
The Native Seeds/Search online store carries arid-adapted seeds from their seed bank collection, a wide range of heritage food products from regional vendors, educational books, and Native American arts and crafts.
The nonprofit is dedicated to conserving and promoting the arid-adapted crop diversity of the Southwest in support of sustainable farming and food security.
