Sunday
Artisans Market — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Local and regional Artists. Including art glass, paintings, wood crafting, gemstone jewelry, textile crafts and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 20. Free. 298-1983.
Antique Fair — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. Antiques and related items. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 20. Free. 724-5000.
Wednesday
Voyager Market Daze — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jams and jellies. Coffee and donuts at 9 a.m. Kitchen is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 23. Free. 574-6100.