All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Cool Season Vegetable Gardening — Bear Canyon, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn how to grow edible plants during the cool fall and winter seasons. 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 9. 594-5275.
How to Propagate Plants — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Learn many different methods that can be used to create more plants from old favorites. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 9. 594-5245.
Tuesday
Master Gardener Presentation: Fruit Trees — El Rio Public Library, 1390 W. Speedway. Learn what fruit trees thrive in our climate, which don't and why, learn how to plant and care for trees. Adults and teens. 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 11. 594-5245.
Wednesday
Cool Season Vegetable Gardening — Woods Memorial Public Library, 3455 N. First Ave. Learn how to grow all kinds of edible plants during the cool fall and winter seasons. 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 12. 594-5445.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 13. 594-5420.
Friday
Meet the Merchants — Midtown Mercantile Merchants, 4443 E. Speedway. Open House with wine and appetizers. 4-7 p.m. Sept. 14. 777-7275.
Saturday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 15. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
Gardening for the Birds — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Learn how planting a bird-friendly landscape. 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 15. 594-5620.