All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Thursday
Meet Your Plants and Birds — Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road. A one mile stroll along Pima County 100 mile Loop trail paying attention to the desert plants along the trail and the bird life. Bring water and binoculars. 7-8:30 a.m. Sept. 6. $5. 299-3000.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 6. 594-5420.
Friday
Cool Season Vegetable Gardening — Mission Public Library, 3770 S. Mission Road. Learn how to grow vegetables during the cool fall and winter seasons. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 7. 594-5325.
Fruit Trees — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn how to can harvest peaches, figs, pomegranates, and more. 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 7. 594-5580.
Saturday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 8. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
Creating Backyard Bird and Wildlife Gardens — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Learn how to select the right plants for attracting native birds and other wildlife. 11 a.m.-noon. Sept. 8. 791-4010.
How to Propagate Plants. — Himmel Park, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Learn many different methods that can be used to create more plants from old favorites. 3-4:30 p.m. Sept. 8. 594-5305.