All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14-17. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guides tours. 9-10 a.m. Nov. 14. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Nov. 15. 594-5420.
Friday
Master Gardeners Presentation: Gardening as We Age — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This presentation will provide tips and techniques for aging gardeners. Learn how to keep gardening safe and fun. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Nov. 16. 594-5580.