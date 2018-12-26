All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 702 S. Marvin Ave. Variety of readings. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 30. $20 for 15 minute reading, tax deductible donation. 461-2910.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 3. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd, TUCSON. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 4. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners Presentation: Herb Gardening — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn which herbs do well in the ground, which ones do best in pots, and when the different varieties should be planted. Event for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 4. 594-5580.
Saturday
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of readings. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 5. $20 per 15 minute reading, tax deductible donation. 461-2910.