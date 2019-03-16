Did you know?

Residences in the Sam Hughes neighborhood consist of single-family homes, townhouses, apartments, student rentals, guesthouses, and fraternities. Prices range from $150,000 to well over $1 million, and range in age from early 1900s to the present.

Owners whose homes are 50 years old and who do not radically change the front facade may apply for a 40 percent discount on their property taxes. Some of the homes are close to their original condition; others have been extensively remodeled.