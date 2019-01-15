All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design, stencil provided. Class includes all materials. Register in advance. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. $35. 790-1100.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 24. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 25. 743-5273.
Saturday
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Learn from Master Gardeners the tricks of the trade on growing tomatoes. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 26. 594-5420.