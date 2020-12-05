How I spiffed up my Tucson home on a shoestring budget

In one of comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s early stand-up routines, he kibbitzes about a quirk of human nature. When you’re home, you think, “I gotta get out.” Once you’re out for a while, you think, “I gotta be getting back.”
Reluctant homebodies since March, most of us can now relate to the first half of the above witticism. We know every cranny and crevice of our living space by heart.
A sliver of a silver lining in my partial lockdown: saving a few dollars on gas and entertainment since there’s little to do and few places to go.
Could using this mad money on some inexpensive upgrades around here make house sitting in my own house almost OK?
After a little number crunching and reminding myself that I’m a devout thriftaholic, I couldn’t wait to find out.
First order of business was an infusion of life into the front and back patios. Practically none of my plants had withstood summer’s scorching heat and severe drought. Even the orange tree, which gifts me a yearly abundance of late fall fruit, had bared “her leafy arms” in defeat.
But refurbishing two patios with new plants can get pricey. Fortunately, I discovered the clearance section of a big box store’s garden center. Some plants were hurting. However, little by little over the course of several weeks, I gathered a plethora of petunias, snapdragons, pansies, succulents and much more, even a plant combo. Though not picture perfect enough for the finicky retail consumer, they were healthy and at bargain prices, ranging from $1 (original price up to $5.98) to 50% off for the bigger, more lush offerings.
I couldn’t bear to think of this precious flora relegated to the landfill or compost pile. Even though my gardening expertise is confined to the tip of a very non-green thumb, I was curious to see what a combination of TLC, benign sunshine and a watchful eye plus some plant whispering could accomplish. (By the way, a friend told me there is scientific evidence that talking to plants can make a positive difference. I figured, like chicken soup, it couldn’t hurt.)
The good news is that almost all the plants I bought are thriving. Quite a few have produced blossoms in their new home. To give but one example, a color bowl of petunias dropped all its flowers after I put it on the front patio. A friend suggested moving it to a sunny spot on the back patio. That bowl is now bursting with a kaleidoscope of pinks and lavenders.
Sadly, a few plants didn’t make it. I took solace remembering a gardening article that mentioned this very possibility. Switching them out was bittersweet, but as I watch the new ones grow, the miracle of life again fills me with wonder.
With all plants in place it was time to add a few man-made embellishments. Poking around a home goods consignment shop yielded a stained-glass butterfly in bright yellows, greens and oranges — perfect for my garden color palette. It pairs well with an older wall decoration, freshened up with spray paint.
Since bike riding is one of my favorite outdoor activities, I couldn’t resist at the same consignment shop a plant holder with the look of an antique tricycle.
A bicycle lawn ornament found at a thrift store caught my eye immediately. Problem was, it was fire engine red. Spray paint to the rescue and presto! The bicycle is now green with yellow accents. Seeing it shine a tiny beacon of light after dark always makes me smile.
I scored towels for the chaises at a store offering a discount on already marked down prices. A new throw pillow imprinted with — you guessed it — a bicycle motif completed the outdoor look.
At the same sale, I also bought some towels for the bathroom. What a difference a day and a few fresh towels make.
My big acquisition for the interior was a thrift store floor lamp. Now I can read and do craft work at night while relaxing in my favorite easy chair.
Voila … home is not only a place to hang my hat but an oasis that brings me a renewed sense of peace and joy.
Readers, I’d love to know what you’re doing these days to bring new life to your abode. Please email me at Babette2@comcast.net
Note: During all shopping ventures I wear a mask, plastic gloves, hat and glasses. I also recommend calling stores in advance to inquire about quietest days and hours as well as their safety precautions and curbside service.
Barbara Russek is a local freelance writer.
Discover the joys of gardening in the Sonoran Desert
Sign up for our Tucson Garden Guide newsletter and get helpful desert gardening info sent to your inbox twice a month