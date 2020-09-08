How to choose and buy the right mulch for your Tucson garden

Various factors can help you decide which mulch to choose. If you live in a fire-prone area, it’s best not to use organic mulches near your house; gravel is the better choice in that instance. If you’re concerned about cost and environmental impact, consider using a mulch that is readily available in our area. Some people obtain pecan shells from the pecan orchards surrounding Tucson, or from Acme Sand & Gravel. If you have trees on your property, you can use small branches you've trimmed off as a loose mulch around larger plants. Shredded paper can also be used as mulch, but will need to be weighed down with a heavier mulch to keep it from blowing away. Another way to make your own mulch is to use a wood chipper. You can rent these at heavy equipment rental companies such as Sunbelt Rental or Ahern for about $500 per day. You can also sign up at Tucson Toolbox and rent one for free, as described in this recent article.