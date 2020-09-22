How to design your pollinator garden

The components of a pollinator garden

Animals need three basic things in order to take up residence in your yard: food, water and shelter-- ideally with resources conducive to breeding. The more of these necessities you provide, the more you are helping to save pollinators. Let’s go through these one-by-one.

Food: For most pollinators, this means plants that provide nectar and pollen. Hummingbirds also like to supplement their diet with small flies, so leaving out some fruit to attract fruit flies will be helpful to them. As a bonus, when the fruit begins to spoil it will be food for butterflies!

Plant the food and shelter plants near each other; this ensures that the pollinators feel safe when they are foraging. Planting a wide variety of natives will help both you and your pollinators--you will have less watering and maintenance, and you will be providing a full-service ecosystem.