Sunday
Flam Chen Vintage Costume — Mercado San Agustin, 100 Avenida Del Convento. Diverse food, drink and shop all in a few square blocks. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 10. Free. 272-9041.
Neighborhood Flea Market — Menlo Home and Garden, 914 W. Congress St. A collection of neighborhood sellers. Vintage, arts and crafts, jewelry, antiques, fry bread and fresh baked goodies. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10. Free. 447-0584.
The Mercado Flea Market — Mercado San Agustin/MSA Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Over forty vendors selling a mix of vintage, antique and collectible items. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 10. Free. 461-1107.
Wednesday
Market Daze — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jams and jellies. Coffee and donuts at 9 a.m. Kitchen is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 13. Free. 574-6100.