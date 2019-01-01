All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday
Tomatoes for the Desert — El Rio Library, 1390 W. Speedway. Learn the tricks of the trade from Master Gardeners to pick fresh, ripe tomatoes from a successful garden. 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. 594-5245.
Wednesday
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design, stencil provided. Class includes all materials. Register in advance. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 9. $35. 790-1100.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Jan. 10. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 11. 743-5273.
Saturday
Buffel Slayers — Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road. Help eradicate buffelgrass from the park. Please wear long pants, sturdy shoes/boots, sun protection (hat, sunscreen, long sleeve shirt). Bring refillable water bottle, snacks, and hiking poles (optional). Provided: work gloves, digging tools, instruction. Meet at Equestrian Center parking lot. 8 a.m.-noon. Jan. 12. $7. 628-5798.
Tubac Home Tour — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Spend the day touring homes, including a historic ranch. Plan for lunch at local restaurants. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 12. $35. 398-2371.
Tucson Area Iris Society Meeting " Madagascar: Island of Megadiversity" — Murphy Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. For adults. 1-4 p.m. Jan. 12. 594-5420.
Introduction to Ikebana Demonstration — Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Come learn about Ikebana, the traditional art of Japanese flower arranging. Watch as Yume Executive Director Patricia Deridder demonstrates how to make different types of arrangements from various Ikebana schools. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 12. 303-3945.
Roses in the Spring — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. January is the time to prune the roses and to perform other must-do maintenance. Learn rose care from our Master Gardener rose experts. 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 12. 594-5305.