All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
The Original 1st Sunday Antique Fair — Old Vail Middle School, 13299 E. Colossal Cave Road, Vail. Antiques, jewelry, clothing, food and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 5. 243-0386.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. May 8-11. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Thursday
Field Studies Class: Water Harvesting Irrigation Systems — Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. Learn the fundamentals of planning and installing irrigation systems compatible with rain tanks as well city water supply. 5-7:30 p.m. May 9. $25. 396-3266.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. May 9. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. May 10. 743-5273.
Saturday
Tucson Area Iris Meeting: Round Table Discussion on growing Iris — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring questions for a discussion on growing irises. Adults only. 1-5 p.m. May 11. 594-5420.