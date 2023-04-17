At the Plants for the Southwest garden center, one can find an oasis in the desert. On April 21 and 22, the center will showcase the works of the late Miles Thompson, who found his passion sculpting gargoyles.

A gargoyle is carved to represent a monster or monstrous creature, but it actually has a purpose. It is a waterspout designed to channel water from a building's roof. If water constantly ran down the sides of the old buildings where they were commonly placed, it would erode the mortar between the masonry.

If such a carving wasn't made to redirect water, it is called a grotesque or chimera and is used for decoration.

Thompson had an interest in Medieval art and architecture, which led to his interest in gargoyles. The sculptures are not replicas of historic gargoyles or grotesques. Instead each is unique, signed and dated by the artist.

After Thompson's death about a year ago, Gene Joseph acquired the sculptures for the nursery. The center had sold some of Thompson's sculptures in the past so Joseph knew they would be popular.

See the sculptures at Plants for the Southwest, 50 E. Blacklidge Drive, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. The gargoyles range in price from $65 to $1,250 and are in a variety of sizes.

Plants for the Southwest is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Learn more at plantsforthesouthwest.com or by calling the nursery at 520-628-8773.