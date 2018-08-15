All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Garden tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Tour the Demonstration Gardens. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 22 and 25. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 23. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Join us to knit, crochet and needlework. All levels. 9:45-11:30 a.m. Aug. 24. 297-1745.
Saturday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 25. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
Companion Planting — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn the many ways that plants can aid each other by simply growing in close proximity. Adults and teens. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 25. 594-5580.