All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Monday
Master Gardeners: Gardening As We Age — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by a Master Gardener from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17. 594-5200.
Tuesday
Tucson Organic Gardeners Monthly Meeting — St. Mark's Church, 3809 E. Second St. Topic: Extending the growing season. 6:45-9 p.m. Dec. 18. 749-9429.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 19-22. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guides tours. 9-10 a.m. Dec. 19 and 22. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 20. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 21. 743-5273.