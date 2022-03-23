Maintaining your drip irrigation system

Drip irrigation systems are probably the most efficient for our climate, but they do require some periodic maintenance. It’s pretty easy to do this maintenance yourself, and it won’t take long. It will help ensure that your plants are getting the water they need, and that you’re not wasting any water due to leaks and non-functioning emitters. To make your maintenance easier, don’t plant any delicate, large or spiny plants near the valve box or your water meter, and move or trim back any such plants if they are in your way.

If you’re unfamiliar with the components of a drip system, check out my article “Irrigation tips for desert gardens.” The first thing to do is to run your drip system and walk the entire length of it, making sure each emitter is going to its appropriate plant and working correctly. You can get a gist of whether there is any blockage as it's running by looking at how quickly the water drips out of the emitter or the microtubing. While you’re doing this, keep an eye out for missing emitters, chewed microtubing, or tubing going to the wrong plant.