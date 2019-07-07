All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Antique and Collectible Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Vintage, antiques and collectibles. Over 150 vendors. 7 a.m.-noon. July 7. 312-5771.
Antique, Vintage, and Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage, and collectible book fair benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 7. 975-2904.
Tuesday
Lose the Snooze: Alternatives to Overused Landscape Plants — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Pinal County Master Gardener Zann Wilson will help to liven up a landscape with a fresh palette of plants. This event is for adults. 1-2:30 p.m. July 9. 594-5580.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. Donations accepted. 8 a.m.-noon. July 10-13. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guided tours. 9-10 a.m. July 10 and 13. 626-5161.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Cost of class includes all materials, vinyl stencils for text/picture and full instructions. Walk out of the class with artwork for the home. Choose a design from the Add On Menu. Designs are from $25. Custom Stencils are available for an additional $20. This class requires a 24 hour advance registration in order to have stencils available. Ages 15 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 10. $25. 790-1100.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. July 11. 594-5420.
Friday
Nature to You Presents: Cool Summer Gardening — Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana. Kids play with a sensory bin of seeds, plant a miniature forest scene, and get muddy making seed balls. Grown-ups create a summer bouquet, start a tray of seeds, and swap stories of summer parenting survival. Ages 3 and up accompanied by an an adult. 9-11 a.m. July 12. $18.75. 382-1950.
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. July 12. 743-5273.