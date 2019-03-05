All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 13-16. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima Co. Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Master Gardeners are having free guided tours at the garden. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. March 13 and 16. 626-5161.
Thursday
Birding — Mission Garden. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. March 14. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. March 14. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. March 15. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners: Gardening for the Birds — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn how to attract more birds by planting a bird-friendly landscape. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. March 15. 594-5580.
Saturday
Medicinal Herbs — Mission Garden. An expert from the Tucson Herbalist Collective is on hand to discuss the traditional uses of the native Southwestern herbs growing in Mission Garden's Moore Medicinal Garden. 9-11 a.m. March 16. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Living Lab and Learning Center Tour — Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. Learn the many ways to water harvest at home. Bring the kids to enjoy the Raindrop Retreat a children’s playhouse featuring a rain tank, play kitchen with greywater, and sandbox. The tour takes place outside, so be prepared to be standing or walking for over an hour. Registration required at watershedmg.org/event/living-lab-and-learning-center-tour-10. 9-10:30 a.m. March 16. 396-3266.
Splendor in the Desert Quilt Show — Las Campanas Recreation Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive, Green Valley. Nearly 100 beautiful quilts made by local quilters, including modern, traditional and art quilts. Mini raffle of quilt related items, boutique, and vendors. Food available. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 16; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 17. $8. 647-2012.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design, stencil provided. Class includes all materials. Register in advance. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 16. $35. 790-1100.