Racking up awards

Esthela Celaya of Celaya|Soloway Interiors won eight 2018 Design Excellence Awards presented by the American Society of Interior Designers Arizona South chapter.

That’s more than a quarter of the 29 citations presented by the professional organization.

Along with her first-place award for the Dove Mountain outdoor space, she won first place for the home’s wine room as a singular residential specialty space. She also took the top honor for small kitchens.

Celaya also won two second-place awards and three third-place awards.